Dermot Bannon to give free house hunting talk in Naas

TV architect Dermot Bannon is coming to Palmerstown House, just outside Naas, for a questions and answers on the tricky subject of house hunting.

The free event will be hosted by Bank Of Ireland in Palmerstown House on Thursday, April 6, from 6.30pm to 9pm.

Bannon, whose popular show ‘Room To Improve’ sees householders engage in extensive, and sometimes controversial, home improvement projects, will share his expertise with tips on what to look out for when house hunting or renovating a home. He will also take questions and answers from the audience.

A panel of experts from Bank of Ireland and MyHome.ie, will also be on hand to answer questions from prospective buyers

There will be refreshments on the night plus five lucky guests will receive a signed copy of Dermot’s book, Love Your Home.

The event is free to attend but places are limited. To register, click here.