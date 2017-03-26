Kildare Animal Foundation appeals for more volunteers

Dan Donoher of Kildare Animal Foundation writes the weekly 'Pet Rescue' column in the Leinster Leader. He explains why the Kildare town-based organisation needs new volunteers to help them out.

Spring is our busiest time of year.

I was very mindful of this through the winter months. Each orphan season is as busy as the next. Every year we have to find tons of suitable release sites for this animals to go once they are fit and strong enough.

We place all adult animals back to where they are found so there is never too much of an issue, but with the young animals and birds this is not always possible.

I find myself so busy looking after all these orphans, coordinating rescues and tons of other things, that getting the time to surveys and find suitable sites was taking too much out of me.

Thankfully a wonderful volunteer, Chris, recently joined the team and is very keen and able to help. I took the opportunity to ask him if he would like to take over the coordinating of releases and he accepted. The hope is to have all our release sites planned and visited well before they are needed.

Each one needs to be surveyed for habitat, food sources, potential dangers etc. Each site will be photographed and mapped.

By having one person concentrating on this alone, it will give us at the shelter more time to spend with the animals and we will have an easier flow of animals in and out.

Chris is also a keen and excellent photographer, so watch this space for some breath-taking release photos and videos.

Want to join our team?

We need volunteer rescue transporters and/or rescuers and rehabilitators to assist with wildlife casualties, mainly, though not exclusively, within the greater Dublin, Wicklow and Kildare areas.

Animals and birds (contained) need to be transported to vets, rehabilitators and to the shelter.

Previous experience is useful but not essential, as experienced volunteers are available to assist new volunteers with advice and practical, hands-on help.

Most of our volunteers work full-time, but help out when they are available.

Minimising trauma, rehabilitation and returning each patient to its natural environment is our ultimate aim.

Our method of communication is through

WhatsApp, ensuring the quickest response time possible to emergency rescue calls.

You literally ‘jump in’ on the conversations if you are available to help with rescue and/or transport.

We do not receive any government funding and rely solely on public donation and volunteers.

If you think you can help and want to get involved, we would love to hear from you.

Please text 085 814 1992 with your name and the area you are in and we will call you to chat about joining the team. We hope to hear from you soon.

