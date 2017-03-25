After 24 years, Allenwood Scouts finally get their own Den

Almost a quarter of a century after the 8th Kildare Allenwood Scout Group began, they have finally opened their own official den.

The group started in Allenwood 24 years ago and have been steadily growing since then,” Group Leader Ruby Whelan told the Leinster Leader.

“We are very lucky with support we receive from our local businesses, schools and clubs — not forgetting the parents and friends who are always willing to help.

“In scouting we like to encourage the development of our young people through the SPICES — Social, Physical, Intellectual, Character, Emotional and Spiritual,” she explained.

“Currently we are working with young people aged 6-16 years.”

The group are looking for more adult volunteers to “join the adventure with us”.

If interested, contact rubywh@gmail.com.