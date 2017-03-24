Kildare Book of Condolences for victims of London attack now open

A Book of Condolence from the people of Kildare in memory of the victim's of Wednesday's terrorist attack in London is now open.

It can be signed in the foyer of the Kildare County Council head offices at Aras Chill Dara, Naas.

Some five people died and over 50 were injured in the attack on Westminster Bridge.

Mayor Ivan Keatley officially opened the Book of Condolence this afternoon.

Meanwhile, another Book of Condolence for former Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness remains open at the council office this weekend.