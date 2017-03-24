Terrifying incident as gang storms into Edenderry home

Gardaí are praising the bravery of three teenage girls after they endured a terrifying ordeal in Edenderry on Monday morning. Sgt Graham Kavanagh revealed details of the incident on Midlands 103.

A gang of men approached a house at Forest Hill in the Rathgreedan Lane area on the outskirts of the town at around 11.30am and knocked on the door.

When nobody answered, one of the three men forced his way into the house, likely suspecting that nobody was home.

The three young girls, who were alone in the house at the time, quickly locked themselves into a room so as to avoid coming face to face with the gang.

Sgt Kavanagh praised the quick-thinking of the girls, and went on to explain that some time later, a parent arrived at the scene and the following description has been given for the callous gang:

-One in his late 20s/early 30s with a thick black goatee beard, moustache and black eyebrows

-All wore caps

-One was wearing a check shirt

They left in a white sports heading in the direction of Ballyfore.

Meanwhile, a house in Upper Clonsast near Clonbullogue had been targeted by thieves earlier that morning and a host of items were stolen, including jewellery, phones, games consoles and cash.

Gardaí suspect the two incidents may be linked, and their investigations are continuing into both crimes.

If you have any information regarding this incident or its perpetrators, you can contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057-9327600.