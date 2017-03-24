Kildare gardai issue warning over suspicious callers to homes

Kildare gardai have issued an appeal to members of the public in the wake of a rise in the number of daytime burglaries in the county.

They are asking members of the public to contact them as soon as possible if they see suspicious loiterers or vehicles in their areas, or people calling suspiciously to their homes.

Naas Garda station can be reached at 045 884300, Kildare at 045 527730 or Leixlip at 01 6667800.