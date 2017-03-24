Sick, homeless Kildare woman who was sleeping in Newbridge shed gets accommodation

The Kildare homeless woman, who was sleeping in a shed in Newbridge for over a month, has been accommodated by Peter McVerry.

The lady, who the Leader reported on last week, is a diabetic, who also has epilepsy and a history of mental health problems.

She was turned away from a guesthouse in Dublin, after Kildare County Council booked her in there. However, the owner said his premises was unsuitable for her medical needs. There was no emergency accommodation available in Kildare and she had to spend the night at a homeless hostel in Merchant’s Quay.

Since then, the council has secured her stay in a hotel, while her situation was assessed.

She is now with the Peter McVerry Trust and is awaiting transitional accommodation.

Her plight highlights the lack of emergency accommodation places in Kildare.