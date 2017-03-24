Sick, homeless Kildare woman who was sleeping in Newbridge shed gets accommodation
Lack of emergency places
File photo: Newbridge Main Street
She was turned away from a guesthouse in Dublin, after Kildare County Council booked her in there. However, the owner said his premises was unsuitable for her medical needs. There was no emergency accommodation available in Kildare and she had to spend the night at a homeless hostel in Merchant’s Quay.
Since then, the council has secured her stay in a hotel, while her situation was assessed.
She is now with the Peter McVerry Trust and is awaiting transitional accommodation.
Her plight highlights the lack of emergency accommodation places in Kildare.
