Kildare's Darkness into Light runs launched last night
Four events planned in Kildare in aid of Pieta House
Abigail Meredith, Áine Lawler, Charley Johnson pictured at the launch night in Athy. Photo: Tony Keane
Kildare’s Darkness into Light fundraising runs in aid of suicide prevention charity Pieta House were officially launched at an event in Athy yesterday evening, Wednesday, March 22.
Darkness into Light is an annual 5km walk/run which is both a fundraiser for Pieta House’s suicide prevention work and an awareness-raising event. This year, the events will begin in darkness at 4.15am on Saturday morning, May 6, and ends as the sun begins to rise.
The Kildare venues are as follows:
Athy: Athy Community College
Maynooth: Phoenix Restaurant, Maynooth University North Campus
Monasterevin: Monasterevin GFC Clubhouse
Naas: Naas Racecourse.
For more information, see www.dil.pieta.ie.
