Kildare's Darkness into Light runs launched last night

Kildare’s Darkness into Light fundraising runs in aid of suicide prevention charity Pieta House were officially launched at an event in Athy yesterday evening, Wednesday, March 22.

Darkness into Light is an annual 5km walk/run which is both a fundraiser for Pieta House’s suicide prevention work and an awareness-raising event. This year, the events will begin in darkness at 4.15am on Saturday morning, May 6, and ends as the sun begins to rise.

The Kildare venues are as follows:

Athy: Athy Community College

Maynooth: Phoenix Restaurant, Maynooth University North Campus

Monasterevin: Monasterevin GFC Clubhouse

Naas: Naas Racecourse.

For more information, see www.dil.pieta.ie.