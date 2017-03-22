Gardai appeal for witnesses to fatal road accident near Dunboyne

Gardai have issued an appeal for any witnesses who may have information concerning a fatal single vehicle accident near Dunboyne, Co Meath, this morning.

The crash occurred on the R157 Maynooth to Dunboyne Road at approximately 9am this morning.

A 39 year old man was fatally injured when the car in which he was driving, alone, collided with a pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body removed to Our Lady's Hospital, Navan.

This stretch of road, near Dunboyne, was closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and has since reopened.

Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.