New doctor's surgery in Monasterevin

A new doctor’s surgery opened its doors in Monasterevin yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, March 21.

Dr Siobhan Chidley will operate full time at Watermills Family Practice, located at Watermill Place (near the library).

TDs Martin Heydon and Brian Stanley, and Kildare Mayor Ivan Keatley cut the ribbon at the practice in front of a crowd of locals and well wishers.

Wellwishers at the opening ceremony of Watermills Family Practice in Monasterevin yesterday