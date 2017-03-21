Dancing with the Stars finalist is new Naas Racecourse style ambassador

Dancing with the Stars finalist and actress Aoibhin Garrihy has been announced as the new Naas Racecourse style ambassador.

The talented hoofer joined young Orla Cleary, aged 4, the daughter of jockey Rory Cleary, to help launch the Irish Flat Season of racing at Naas Racecourse this afternoon.

Naas Racecourse is hosting the first flat race of the season this Sunday, with the Group 3 EBF Park Express Stakes and the Tote Irish Lincolnshire Premier Handicap taking centre stage. Naas is taking the reins for the first meeting this year due to the redevelopment of the Curragh Racecourse.

Aoibhin will be on the lookout, on Ladies Day in May, for best dressed ladies at the racecourse, with prizes on offer from Palmerstown House and Kildare Village.

Retired jockey Mick Kinane and Orla Cleary, four year old daughter of jockey Rory Cleary, with Aoibhin Garrihy, at the flat season launch at Palmerstown House this afternoon, Tuesday, March 21. Photos: Conor Healy/ Picture It Photography