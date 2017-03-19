Viking theme for Kildare's Medieval Festival

The Kildare Town Medieval Festival is back for its third time on August 20 this year, and organisers warn it will be bigger and better than ever.

The family fun historical event will held in the market square from 12.30pm and the theme is Vikings.

It is a community event run entirely by a volunteer committee and of course, a huge team who come on board on the day of the festival. For the last two festivals, the stallholders, people running activities and volunteers have been the reason behind its success. They help make the event run smoothly and is fun-packed by making sure the crowd who arrive on the day are well looked after and get to enjoy everything the Kildare Town Medieval Festival has to offer.

Orgnaisers need your help to make this Medieval Festival the best yet.

If you have an idea for a stall for this year’s Festival or are able to help out with preparations for the event and can come along please let Tom in the Heritage Centre know as they need volunteers to help with the running of the festival.

To find out more and to sign up to volunteer simply get in touch with Emily via this online form, on

kildaretownmedievalfest

@gmail.com or 00 353 45 530 672

Meanwhile if f you would like to have a merchandise or food stall at the festival, (remember this year’s theme is the Viking contact Judith on 086 841 8909 or fill out the enquiry form now.