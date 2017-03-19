Concert organised by Naas student will aid Ugandan school

A fundraising concert takes place at Mount Argus Church in Dublin 6W on April 6 to raise money for and African school (7.30pm).

Naas student Ruth Ryan Murphy (24), who lives off the Sallins Road, is helping organise the event — which a joint venture between Tallaght IT and the Children's Educational Development Fund (CEDF) charity. The event features Victoria Massey (Mezzo Soprano), Fr. Liam Lawton and the children's choir form St. Jude's parish church, Templeogue.

“All of the money will go to the St. John the Baptist girls secondary school in Uganda, to help provided board for children who have to be away from home during the school week,” said the former St. Mary's College student.

Ms Ryan is a third year marketing management student at Tallaght IT. Tickets cost €20 are on sale at the Naas parish office and the Newbridge parish office.