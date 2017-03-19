Plans for Centra extension in Newbridge

Casey Quickstop Newbridge Ltd. wants to demolish the toilet block/office at Londis on the Moorefield Road to make way for the expansion of the Centra Shop.

If approved, the new extension will provide 100 sq.m of retail space and 99 sq.m of deli seating space with an off licence. The company also wants to extend the forecourt canopy.

The plans were lodged with Kildare County Council on February 22.

Sumbissions can by made by March 28 and a decision is due from the council by April 18.

