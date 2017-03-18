Plans lodged for new takeaway in Newbridge

Plans have been lodged for a new takeaway at a unit at the Tarmel Centre, Cutlery Road, Newbridge.

Xiaoping Xu and Yu Wei want permission for the change of use of unit 14B (89sqm) from a shop/retail unit to a business where they can sell hot food for consumption off the premises, along with all associated site development and facilitating works.

The planning application was lodged on March 3.

Submissions can be made by April 6 and a decision is due on April 27.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated planning application, a decision on the subdivision of Unit 16 at Newbridge Retail Park into two units is due on March 27. The owner wants to change the use from retail/warehousing to a café.