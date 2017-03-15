Man missing from Enfield

A 41-year-old man is missing from Enfield, on the North Kildare-Meath border.

Allen Quinn was laste seen at his home on Tuesday, March 14, at approximately 6am in the morning.

He is described as being 5’10’’ in height, stocky build with brown eyes, brown hair and has a beard.

It is believed that Allen is driving silver Ford Fiesta with a 141 KE registration.



Gardaí and Allen’s family are concerned for his welfare and anyone with information are asked to contact them at Trim Garda Station on 046 9481540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any Garda station.