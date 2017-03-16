Thefts down but drink driving up in County Kildare

There have been significant increases and decreases across a range of crime in the county in the past year.

According to figures released by Chief Superintendant Gerard Roche at last week's meeting of the Joint Policing Committeee, thefts are starting to drop.

Thefts from shops in the first few weeks of 2017 are down 16% from 122 to 102 compared to the same period last year.

Thefts from the person are down slightly and handling stolen property is down 28% from 309 t0 223. Burglaries are down 11% from 237 to 212.

Meanwhile, robberies against individuals have increased from two to four, while the theft of vehicles has dropped 15% from 47 to 40.

Criminal damage has dropped slightly from 122 to 116.

However, there has been a huge increase in drink driving arrests, up 111% from 28 to 59.

Dangerous and Careless Driving offences have dropped 30% from 50 to 35.

Meanwhile 261 vehicles were seized since the start of the year.