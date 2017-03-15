Man jailed for verbally abusing mother at her Curragh home

A man with a number of previous convictions who called his mother a prostitute when she asked him to leave her house in the Curragh has been jailed for three months.

At Naas District Court on March 9, the court was told that on October 3 2016, Alan Fegan (25), with an address at St Vincent’s Hostel, Anglesea St, Cork, was asked to leave a house at Brownstown, The Curragh, around 10.40pm.

But he became abusive towards her and started calling her names, shouting at the 50 year old woman that she was a prostitute.

Judge Desmond Zaidan was told that Mr Fegan had 45 previous convictions including 27 for public order. On February 9 last he received a three year suspended sentence for attempted burglary at Cork Circuit Court.

“ I think I have heard enough,” said Judge Zaidan.

Matthew Byrne, solicitor, representing Mr Fegan, said his client had done a programme for his addictions. Mr Fegan’s partner was due anytime soon. “I would ask you to be as lenient as possible," said Mr Byrne.

Judge Zaidan imposed a three month sentence.