Naas Hospital asks patients to stay away today

Patients are being asked to stay away from Naas Hospital today if possible.

Due to high levels of attendances and admissions at the hospital today, the HSE Escalation Policy has been activated, according to a statement issued this morning.

It warned that patients attending the Emergency Department may experience some delays.

"In order to assist us we are requesting that patients in the first instance, consider using their GP or K-Doc out of hours services for medical assessment, where possible," said the statement on behalf of the hospital.

"The situation will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.”

This is the second time in less than a month that such a policy has been activated. On February 28, patients were also asked to seek treatment elsewhere, if possible, a situation which lasted several days.