LATEST: Army makes safe two improvised explosive devices in West Kildare

The army has made safe two viable Improvised Explosive Devices in West Kildare.

Earlier this evening, the bomb disposal team was seen at work in the Ashgrove Estate, Derrinturn, near Carbury.

The Defence Forces deployed the Army Bomb Disposal Team on request from An Garda Síochána.

A cordon was established in the surrounding area and a number of houses were evacuated to ensure public safety.

The Army Bomb Disposal Team arrived at 6.30pm, carried out an assessment and proceeded to make safe the two suspect devices. The scene was declared safe at 7.50pm.

Material of an evidential nature has now been handed over to An Garda Síochána.

This is the third high-profile bomb squad deployment in Kildare in just over a month.

Devices were found in a car at the Bundle of Sticks roundabout outside Naas on February 9, while there was a false alarm in Rathangan on February 17.

Read more: Army Bomb Squad dealing with suspicious device in Derrinturn