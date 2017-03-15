Housing development planned for Prosperous

Plans have gone on display for a proposed new council housing development at Anne Street, Curryhills, Prosperous.

Kildare County Council plans to build 12 new residential units in the estate, comprising a mix of four-bed, three-bed and two-bed detatched, terraced and semi-detatched homes.

There will also be landscaping, footpaths, road, car parking, lighting and associated works carried out.

The plans are available at the Kildare County Council offices in Naas or online and members of the public can make submissions on the development until May 19.