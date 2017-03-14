Calling Kildare teens - fancy a trip to Kentucky?

Kildare County Council is inviting local teenagers to apply for a student exchange to the county’s American twin.

Kildare has been twinned with Lexington in Kentucky since 1984. Like its Irish counterpart, Kentucky is a hub of American horse racing and breeding.

Students over the age of 15 are invited to apply for a 10-day exchange programme, which will be accompanied by an adult chaperone. It will take place during the summer holidays (from about June 30), and students will receive a grant from Kildare County Council to defray their costs.

Those who want to apply are asked to email Marjorie Moore, student exchange officer at Kildare Twinning (msmarjmoore@gmail.com or 087 9984940) by Friday, March 21.