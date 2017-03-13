Plans for 96-bed Rathangan nursing home

Plans have been lodged for a 96-bed nursing home including a service wing, staff facilities, laundry facilities, kitchen/dining room, chapel, library, offices and day rooms, as well as an enclosed service yard and a new entrance on the Kildare/Rathangan road at Rthangan Demesne.

James Fagan also wants to put in place car parking facilities for staff and visitors, dementia friendly gardens, and a service road accessing lands to rear of site.

The application was lodged on March 1.

Submissions can be made to Kildare County Council by April 4 and a decision is due on April 25.