Woman missing from Monasterevin, Co Kildare

A 60-year-old woman has gone missing from Monasterevin.

Gardai are seeking the public's assistance tracing 60-year-old Eileen Roche, who is missing from her home at St Mary's Avenue, Monasterevin.

She has blonde, shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. She is 5' 3" tall and of slim build.

She was last seen last Thursday, March 9, wearing navy tartan trousers, pink jumper, grey hooded coat, and black patent shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730 or any Garda station.

No photograph of Eileen is currently available to assist in tracing her.