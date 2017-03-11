Charity cycle launched in aid of Kildare school for autism

Members of Naas Cycling Club and Saplings Parents Council members launched details of the ‘Tour de Foothills’ 2017, in aid of Saplings School for Autism, last Saturday morning, March 4.

It will take place, on Sunday, April 9, next, from Finlay’s Ford Centre, Naas.

Pre-register and pre-pay at ncctourdefoothills.com or on the morning at Finlay Ford, M7 Business Park, Newhall, Naas from 8am.

Both 65km and 110km routes leave at 9:30am. Saplings Special School, Kill, is a co-educational, autism specific special school, providing high quality education for pupils with autism and complex needs.