Body of missing man with Kildare links found
The late Kenneth McGowan
The body of missing man Kenneth McGowan was found earlier today, Thursday, March 9, according to Gardai.
Mr McGowan’s remains were recovered from a mountainous area in north County Sligo.
Mr McGowan, 49, was last seen in mid-February and a plea for assistance in tracing him was issued Monday.
The Sligo native was known to be a frequent visitor to Kildare, according to Gardai, who appealed for assistance in tracing him.
