Major water mains works to be carried out in Kildare town, Maynooth

Major water mains repair works is to be carried out in Kildare town and Maynooth, Irish Water announced this morning.

The project will also involve connecting hundreds of properties directly to the new water mains.

In Kildare town, this will affect properties in Assumpta Villas, Campion Crescent, Clearmore Terrace/Academy Street, Lourdesville, Magee Terrace, Melitta Road and Rowanville/Curragh Road.

In Maynooth, the properties concerned are in O’Neill Park and Old Greenfield.

According to Irish Water, preliminary site investigative works will start in the coming weeks, with construction starting next winter.

Residents will be contacted if the project team need to carry out surveys of properties supplied by shared backyard services. The purpose of these surveys will be to identify the least disruptive method to connect the water main to residents’ property. Surveys will only be carried out upon agreement with residents.

Irish Water says the project will reduce leakage on the network, and lead connectinos will be replaced if encountered.

Irish Water says it will try to minimise impact on residents, businesses and road users.

They will involve some short-term water shut offs for a number of hours over a day or two in each area when the pipes are being connected to the system. Residents and businesses will be advised in advance.