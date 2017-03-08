WATCH: Newbridge's Holy Family school choir heading for Rome

The girls of the Holy Family, Newbridge, school choir headed for the bright lights of Rome this morning.

The young Kildare singers are taking part in the Roma International Music Festival.

According to the school, they will perform in two concerts – in the Teatro don Bosco tomorrow, and on Saturday at the Parthenon.

“They have been working extremely hard the past few months on their programme and we are very proud of them,” said a statement on the school’s Facebook page this morning, wishing the girls the best of luck.

Watch them rehearse, below: