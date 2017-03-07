Princess Diana's butler - a former Naas resident - to wed

Princess Diana’s butler – and former Naas resident – Paul Burrell is to wed his boyfriend, it was reported in the British media this morning.

Mr Burrell was the long-time employee and confidante of the late princess, who called him her “rock”. His media profile increased after her death in 1997.

He spent several months in Naas in 2003 while writing his memoir ‘A Royal Duty’. Keeping a low profile, he stayed at the Town House Hotel but was spotted out and about shopping locally.

Mr Burrell held a booksigning in the Town House that December upon the launch of his book.

Mr Burrell divorced his wife of 32 years last year. He appeared on television show ‘I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here’ in 2004.

It has been reported he plans to wed his partner next month.

