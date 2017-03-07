Shotgun stolen in house raid in Nurney

Gardai in Kildare are appealing for witnesses to a raid on a house near Mylerstown Cross in Nurney on Saturday, March 4, last between 3.30pm and 4pm in which a shot gun was stolen.

The home owner disturbed four males on his premises and they fled in a car,

Entry was gained through a forced rear window and a shot gun was stolen in the raid.

Contact Kildare gardai on 045 527730 with any information.