Shotgun stolen in house raid in Nurney
Garda appeal for assistance
File photo
Gardai in Kildare are appealing for witnesses to a raid on a house near Mylerstown Cross in Nurney on Saturday, March 4, last between 3.30pm and 4pm in which a shot gun was stolen.
The home owner disturbed four males on his premises and they fled in a car,
Entry was gained through a forced rear window and a shot gun was stolen in the raid.
Contact Kildare gardai on 045 527730 with any information.
