Fingerprints used to identify stabbing victim found in Kildare woods, inquest hears

Forensic evidence was used to identify the remains of a young man found dead at Rahan Wood, Carbury, last September.

The body of Philip Finnegan, of Mary Aikenhead House, James Street, Dublin 8, was found on the grounds of Rahan Wood forest on September 2, 2016.

At the opening of the inquest into Mr Finnegan’s death at the Kildare Coroner’s Court yesterday, March 6, Gardai reported that forensic evidence, using fingerprints, was used by the State to formally identify Mr Finnegan, aged 24 and unemployed, at the time of his death.

Evidence was given that a report from Dr Margaret Bolster, Assistant State Pathologist, said that he died from “hemorrhaging as a result of multiple stab wounds.”

Garda Inspector John Costello said that an inquiry into Mr Finnegan’s death was ongoing and the inquest was adjourned until June, when it will be mentioned for further progress.

The Kildare Coroner, Dr Denis Cusack, noted that Mr Finnegan had been missing for a number of weeks before the discovery of his body, and, as a result, the inquest recorded that he was “found dead” on September 2.

Dr Cusack and Inspector Costello expressed their sympathy to Mr Finnegan’s family.