Gardai seek help tracing missing man who is visitor to Kildare

Gardai are seeking help tracing a missing man who is a visitor to the Kildare area.

Kenneth McGowan, aged 49, has been missing from Grange, Co Sligo, since Sunday, February 12.

He was last seen in the Drumcliff area of Sligo at approximately 1.15am that day.

He is described as 5ft 11 inches in height and approximately 11 stone. He has brown hair and a short brown/reddish beard and wears glasses on occasion. He was wearing dark clothing when last seen.

He is also known to frequent Dublin and Kildare, according to Gardai.

Kenneth’s family and Gardai are concerned for his welfare and anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai at Sligo Garda Station on 071 9157000, Grange Garda Station at 071 9163144, the Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666111 or any Garda Station.