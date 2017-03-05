Flooding problem resolved in Sallins

Plans to provide a solution to persistent flooding near Sallins have been finalised by Kildare County Council.

The council is keen to start work as soon as possible this year to construct flood prevention measures along the banks of Morell River basin.

A number of reports have been substantially completed and KCC has met with the Office of Public works on a number of occasions, including last month.

The next step will be for an Environmental Impact Assessment to be presented to An Bord Pleanala and before that happens a public information day will be held for local residents during which the detailed design will be displayed. According to KCC official Liam Dunne significant discussions have taken place with local residents about the scheme “although some time has passed since the last round of discussions.”

Mr Dunne said a final decision will be made by An Bord Pleanala but the project is supported by the OPW.

Naas Mayor Fintan Brett told a Naas Municipal District meeting that flooding in the area dates back to 1934.

Residents have been beset by serious flooding problems at times of heavy rainfall.

In November 2014 residents complained that the main road in the area “turns into a river” and some were unable to use toilets because of the impact of the flooding on septic tanks and sometimes a failure by landowners to keep ditches clear contributed to the problems.

Flooding also occurred in December 2015 and January 2016.

The areas affected also include Killeenmore, Alasty, Painestown, Daars and Turnings.