The average rent in Naas is now €1,207

The average cost of renting a house in Naas is now €1,207 per month.

According to the Residential Tenancies Board the averaged standardised rent for the third quarter was just over €1200.

The RTB says that — based on its analysis of the average rental data in the Naas area — rent inflation has been more than 7% in four out of the last six quarters (three monthly periods).

Nationally, the average rent in the third quarter of 2016 was €973.

This means that rents in Naas are 45% higher (or €234 more than the national average).

And because the rent inflation has been more than 7% in four of the last six quarters, Naas qualifies as a Rent Pressure Zone, under recently amended legislation.

Once an area is designated a Rent Pressure Zone rents there can only increase by a maximum of 4% annually.

However it doesn’t apply to properties which haven't been let for two years or have been altered.