Mass for deceased Defence Forces employees to take place on Friday

The annual memorial Mass for deceased civilian employees of the Defence Forces, will take place tomorrow.

Remembered will be those who worked in the Curragh Camp, Devoy Barracks, Naas, Magee Barracks Kildare and Coolmoney Camp.

The ceremony will take place on Friday, March 3, at 10am in St. Brigid's Church, Curragh Camp.

Relatives and friends of the deceased welcome.