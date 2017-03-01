CCTV call after Newbridge knife attack on taxi driver

Taxi drivers are calling for CCTV at Newbridge ranks in the wake of a second vicious attack in four months.

A taxi driver was held up at knife point last week, just three months after another driver was hit with a bar in a robbery on Station Road.

Speaking after the incident, Ade, who did not want to give his full name, said he was horrified when his passenger pulled a knife on him at the Highfield Estate.

“I was shocked. It’s never happened to me before,” he said.

The culprit stole his iPhone and €75 — and escaped on foot.

Gardaí say the phone was later recovered at a store on Georges Street and inquiries are ongoing.