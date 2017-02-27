Kildare teenagers meet in Milltown to fight against bullying

Some 25 Foróige members from the Milltown, Newbridge and Cill Dara clubs met in the Milltown GAA Hall last Friday night to discuss the topic of bullying and explore effective solutions.

The event was held as part of FAB Feb, a national annual event where Foróige club members are encouraged to discuss bullying by challenging the behaviours and seeking out positive peer influences to discourage bullies and support the victims of bullying whether it is physical, mental or cyber.

Foróige youth officer for Kildare Alan Judge said: “The members and their parents who choose Foróige are grateful for the strong anti-bullying policies. “

Older members Céire and Ellen who facilitated the event gathered information on the ‘What To Dos’ if a member felt they were being bullied or saw it happening to one of their friends.

Their tips included:

• Not to ignore the situation what you are dealing with isn’t normal.

• Keep a record or screen grab of any bulling you’ve witnessed or been subjected to.

• Say something to a parent, adult or older member as there is always someone to turn to for support.

• If you feel you are not being supported go to someone else and if it persist s look to the structures of the organisation for how bullying is to be resolved. Sports groups, youth groups and schools have strict anti-bulling policies which are to be followed.

After the members had explored the concepts and meanings behind the video “Heartbreak”, by Emmet Kirwan (see below), the members discussed the effects of cat calling and how this is bullying and is not OK to participate in or encourage with others.

'Heartbreak, starring Emmet Kirwan/via YouTube

For more information about Foróige check out www.foroige.ie or if you wish to get involved with Foróige or create a club in your area contact the Laois and Kildare Development Officer Alan Judge on alan.judge@foroige.ie 086 6384199.