Patients requested to stay away from Naas Hospital today

Naas Hospital management has requested that patients stay away from the facility today, and seek treatment from KDoc or their GPs instead.

According to a statement it released this morning, the hospital is experiencing a high level of attendances and admissions this morning.

"As a result, the HSE’s Escalation Policy has now been activated at the hospital.

"In order to assist us we are requesting that patients in the first instance, consider using their GP or KDoc services for medical assessment, where possible.

"The situation will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.”

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there are currently 21 people on trolleys or otherwise waiting for beds at the hospital today.