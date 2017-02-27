Kildare volunteer cancer drivers covered over 116,000km last year

Kildare volunteer drivers for the Irish Cancer Society covered over 116,746km last year, making 1,152 journeys taking patients to and from treatment.

The county has 96 Irish Cancer Society volunteer drivers.

This is a free transport service and is available to cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy treatments in Naas General Hospital and all Dublin hospitals. Patients are picked up from home and driven to hospital, then collected afterwards.

Local volunteer driver Senan Griffin, the former Kildare Mayor and retired county councillor, from Maynooth said, “I have been volunteering as a driver with the Irish Cancer Society for five years now and I really enjoy helping out in my spare time.

“My wife passed away seven years ago from cancer and I really appreciated the work the Irish Cancer Society did. After that I became much more involved and wanted to give something back. I have a simple mantra as a volunteer driver called TLC – time, listen and care.

“Before I became a volunteer I had to complete a training programme and undertake all of the relevant clearance checks so it’s good to know that it’s a very thorough process. I would advise any cancer patients from the Kildare area, or their family and friends, to look in to the service as it could turn out to be a really helpful support to them during a difficult time.”

The Volunteer Driver Service is now available in 21 hospitals nationwide. Now in the ninth year of the national rollout of the service, demand for the service continues to grow.

The driver service is free to the patient, with volunteer drivers being paid a contribution towards their fuel, all road toll costs and some subsistence during the day.

Anyone who would like to avail of the service or would like further information can ask in their cancer treatment centre or contact the Volunteer Driver Service team on 01 2310 522, email transport@irishcancer.ie or log on to www.cancer.ie.