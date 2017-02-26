Four arrested for drink driving during massive overnight garda operation in Kildare

Four people were arrested on suspicion of drink driving during a massive garda operation in Kildare last night.

'Operation Surround' saw a series of high visibility mandatory alcohol testing (MAT) checkpoints carried out in Monasterevin, Newbridge, Rathangan and Kilcullen.

Some 220 motorists were breath tested at 22 checkpoints. In addition to the drink driving arrests, two vehicles were seized for having no insurance, and another 25 fixed charge notices were issued for various road traffic offences.

Last night’s operation was led by traffic units based in Naas and Athy and was supported by uniformed Gardaí attached to Monasterevin, Kildare and Newbridge stations along with Regional Armed Support and local Detective Units.