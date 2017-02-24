Woman missing from Kildare

Kildare gardai are seeking the public's help in tracing a woman missing from Kilcock.

49-year-old Ainne Poynton was last seen on Wednesday evening, February 22, at around 8pm in Kilcock.

She is described as being approximately 5’ 3’’ tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. When last seen she was wearing a black coat, black jumper and blue trousers.

Anyone who has seen Ainne or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 6667800, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.