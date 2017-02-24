Kildare cancer group to hold fashion fundraiser this Saturday

Ballymore Eustace ICA are holding a Charity Fashion Sale on Saturday, February 25 in aid of the Little Way Cancer Group in Clane.

The event will take place in the Resource Centre, Ballymore Eustace from 10am to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm

There will be a wide selection of of clothing, from sizes 8 to 24, on display.

There will also be bags, scarves, jewellery for sale.

Home cooking and tea and coffee will be served.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Little Way Group, which funds a counselling service from its based in Clane.