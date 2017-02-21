Breaking: Massive drugs seizure in Lucan
€100k estimated value
Some 5kg of cannabis, with an estimated street value of €100,000, was seized at an address in Lucan today.
A 50-year-old woman was arrested and detained at Lucan Garda Station, and investigations are ongoing.
The operation was part of an intelligence-led joint operation involving Revenue's Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Ronanstown Divisional Drugs Unit.
