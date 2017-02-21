Kildare Courts: Man threatened to pull down pants in court

A man said to have told gardai that he would pull his pants down in the District Court has been remanded in custody.

Jonas Grajauskas, of no fixed address, was taken into custody on the morning of February 16 after public disorder offences were reported

He had been seen crossing the M7 at Johnstown and going into the Johnstown Inn, where he was, allegedly, drunk, and aggressive with staff.

He then went into another premises in the village before boarding a bus.

Gardai stopped the bus on the Dublin road in Naas.

When he appeared at Naas District Court later that day, he was in a very agitated state and, surrounded by a number of gardai, begged the judge, crying, to order that the handcuffs be taken off him. “I have done nothing,” he cried.

The defendant was also spitting.

After taking some advice from gardai, the handcuffs were left on Mr Grajauskas.

Garda John O'Sullivan said the defendant had told them, when arrested, that he had drunk two litres of vodka.

He also told them coming into court that he would “cry, go down on his knees and drop his trousers” in the court.

Garda O’Sullivan said they feared Mr Grajauskas would become violent.

Garda Roisin Kelly said defendant was abusive and shouting at members of the public, and said that he would pull down his trousers.

Judge Desmond Zaidan granted him free legal aid.

After speaking to the defendant, David Gibbons, solicitor, said: “He broke with his girlfriend and hasn’t been himself.”

Judge Zaidan said he could hear screaming and roaring from his chambers.

The judge said he had no doubt Mr Grajauskas had taken an intoxicant of some sort.

Mr Grajauskas said he had broken up with his girlfriend and had not been in trouble for a few years.

Gardai objected to bail.

Garda Inspector Mel Smyth said the defendant had a large number of bench warrants issued for him in the past. He was remanded to appear in custody to appear before Naas District Court this Wednesday, February 22.