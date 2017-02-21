Kildare councillor blasts 'decimation of Cliff of Allen'

The Hill of Allen is in danger of becoming the “Column of Allen” if blasting is allowed to continue at the historic Hill of Allen site, according to Cllr Morgan McCabe (Ind).

He said there were 40 years left on the Roadstone planning permission.

“We currently have the Cliff of Allen, if that rate of quarrying is kept up, we will be left with the Column of Allen. When is there a point where we say we have got to stop,” he said.

He highlighted its mythological significance and links with Fionn MacChumhaill. He asked if there are regular inspections to ensure its protection.

The council said the quarry is pre-1964 and does not come under current regulations. “The site is in private ownership and therefore the site owners, Roadstone, have a responsibility under the relevant legislation to protect the archaeology and architectural heritage associated with this site,” it said.