Road works at Ballymany in Newbridge tonight

There will be traffic management plans in place tonight at Langton Cross in Ballymany, Newbridge, as Kildare County Council carries out road works.

The works will start tonight, Monday February 20, at 8pm and will last for one night only.

The works will be carried out on behalf of Irish water. Temporary traffic management plans will be in place, but the traffic lights will not be affected.