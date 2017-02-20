12 patients waiting for beds at Naas Hospital
Trolleywatch statistics
File photo: Naas Hospital
There are 12 people waiting for beds today, Monday, at Naas General Hospital.
That’s according to the latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.
Some eight of those patients are waiting on trolleys at the Kildare facility, while a further four are waiting on wards for beds.
There are 18 patients on trolleys in Portlaoise, and eight waiting for beds in Tallaght.
