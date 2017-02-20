Newbridge students need your vote for Junk Kouture finals

Three Holy Family students are seeking votes from members of the public to advance in the annual Junk Kouture student fashion competition.

TY students Sophie Burke, Natalie Lekovych and Niamh Winter are heading to the regional finals of the competition in the Helix on Friday, March 3, with their teachers Ms Brennan and Ms Keegan.

Their project is called Pollution Revolution and the Newbridge girls will compete in the Eastern region section.

Music impresario Louis Walsh and Una Healy of the Saturdays will head up this year's judging panel.

The public votes counts towards the overall decision, and votes can be cast on the Bank of Ireland students Facebook page here.

The photo shows Denis Godhoja from Bank of Ireland in Newbridge congratulating the girls on their achievement.

The Holy Family girls' project Pollution Revolution