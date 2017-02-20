WATCH: Athy's Beautiful Noise Choir to launch new song for Pieta, Teen Line and counselling services

There will be a ‘Beautiful Noise’ coming from the Clanard Court Hotel this Thursday evening with the launch of a new song in aid of counselling charities.

‘It’s OK’ was written by local man Shane Sullivan – formerly of The Sullivan Brothers fame – and is sung by the Beautiful Noise Community Choir.

The choir was founded by Shane to mark last year’s Darkness into Light charity run in aid of Pieta House last year.

Shane Sullivan

At Thursday’s launch, the choir will be joined by local artists including Kevin Morrin, Ali Davis/ Panic Animal, Brian Hughes, Adrian Sullivan, The Fitzgerald Brothers, Shooting Stars and many more.

The night will benefit Pieta House, Teen Line and counselling services for sexual violence and rape.

Tickets are available from Winkle’s and The Gem newsagents together with a limited number at the door on Thursday. The show starts at 8pm.

Watch 'It's OK' below