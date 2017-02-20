Kildare gardaí seize four vehicles at checkpoints

Kildare gardaí seized four vehicles at checkpoints last Friday.

The checkpoints were carried out by the Naas Traffic Corps and the Kildare Road Policing Unit at Naas and Kildare.

Four vehicles were seized under the Road Traffic Act for having no insurance, tax or NCT.

Two of the vehicles were seriously defective, according to gardaí.

Photo of the operation via @GardaTraffic/Twitter